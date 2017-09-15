The important reminder we need the day after The Bachelor finale.

Australians are waking up to a lot feelings today. Because last night, Matty J finally shared with all of us (officially, at least) the woman who had stolen his heart.

Laura Byrne – a fan favourite who many described as a mirror image of Georgia Love – took home the top prize, winning herself a mint condition, made-for-television, picture perfect boyfriend.

Of course, that meant one contestant’sh broken heart was left lying in the dust.

While some Bachelor viewers were happy to see Laura and Matty finally be able to confess their love for one another and sail off into a Thai sunset together, others were upset.

They were angry. Furious, even.

Cries of 'How could he do this to Elise?' and 'How could he pick her? IS HE COMPLETELY BLIND?!' could be heard all over the country in the show's closing moments.

Within minutes, both Matty J and Laura's Instagram accounts were flooded with rude and hurtful comments labelling the duo as "fake", "stupid" and criticising Matty J for breaking a woman's heart on national television when the country had rushed to support him when the same thing happened to him last year.

