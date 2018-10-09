Celeb in 5: Tuesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. “Made the right choice.” Nick Cummins’ family have defended his finale double dumping.

How funny are relatives on Facebook, right? Not funny ‘haha’, but funny ‘we’re not related’.

Isn’t it just the best when they comment on your work’s FB page or write on your wall instead of sending you a private message?

The only time it’s ever helpful to have your family on social media is when they go in to bat for you and get into fights with trolls on your posts.

Nick ‘Honey Badger’ Cummins experienced such family love this week, with the Bachelor’s family weighing in on his controversial decision to choose no one as the winner of his season.

Nick’s sister Bernadette, who might we remind you predicted her brother would end up alone on the final episode, stuck up for Nick on Facebook, writing, “Why is honesty so hard for some people? I get the disappointment, but the bad mouthing, really?”

According to Pedestrian, Nick’s brother Jacob also addressed the backlash through a very wise quote which read, “Gossip dies when it hits a wise person’s ears”, tagging Nick in the post.

Considering no one knows you quite like your family, it’s pretty safe to assume when Honey Badger’s family say he made the right decision, he probably did. Even if it made for disappointing TV.

2. Aww. Meghan Markle’s TV boyfriend Patrick J. Adams and Troian Bellisario just had a baby.



No, Meghan Markle is not currently pregnant. As a consolation prize, her former on-screen husband Patrick J. Adams has welcomed a baby girl.

The Suits actor and his wife, Pretty Little Liars actress Troian Bellisario, shared the lovely news on Instagram on Monday.

“I cannot express how grateful I am. To the people who have protected us and kept our growing family safe and respected our privacy,” she captioned the photo.

“I couldn’t be more proud to be her mother. To bring a new girl into this world and to do my best to raise her to be kind, strong and whatever the heck she wants to be.”