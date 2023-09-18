'I'm heartbroken and devastated.' MAFS expert Dr Trisha Stratford has passed away.

Married At First Sight Australia relationship expert Dr Trisha Stratford has passed away. She was 72.

Channel Nine announced the news on Monday, saying: "We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Dr Trisha Stratford.

"Our sincerest condolences and heartfelt sympathies go out to her family and those closest during this difficult time."

Her former TV colleague John Aiken shared his own tribute.

"I'm heartbroken and devastated that my friend and dear colleague Trisha has passed away," he captioned an Instagram post.

"We shared an amazing seven seasons of @MAFS together. She loved everything New Zealand, relationships, the All Blacks, the Black Caps, French wine and travelling the world. I’ll miss you, Tish.

"Thank you for all the memories."