Four tricks to help you sleep on a plane (without a sleeping pill in sight).

Sleeping while on an airplane is surely an oxymoron, right?

Apparently not, according to a professor of ergonomics who has told Business Insider there are little, tiny, almost insignificant (but actually quite significant things) you can do for your body while you sleep on a plane.

And in doing so, there are ways to fall asleep on the plane without feeling like you’ve aged 100 years by the time you wake.

These are the kinds of things you need to be doing, according Dr. Alan Hedge from Cornell University.

Be conscious of where you’re placing your bag

According to Dr. Hedge, be mindful of where you’re putting your bags to ensure you have the most wriggle room possible.

“You’ve got to make sure that when you put your bag under the seat, you do leave some room so you can do some stretching out and you can move your feet because that keeps circulation going around in the lower legs,” he tells Business Insider.

In doing so, you’re keeping the blood flowing, your legs comfortable and are less likely to interrupt your sleep.