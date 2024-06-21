Astroworld, cheating and a yacht fight: Unravelling the misdeeds of Kardashian-ex Travis Scott.

And there goes yet another arrest for 33-year-old rapper Travis Scott.

The former partner of reality TV star and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner has once again found himself in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.

The Houston-born artist, known for his chart-topping hits like 'Sicko Mode', has long been making headlines not only for his music but also for his tumultuous personal life, with a string of controversies that have plagued his career.

Scott, who shares two children with Jenner, the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan (Stormi and Aire), has found himself embroiled in a new controversy involving a yacht fight.

On June 20, the rapper was arrested in Miami for disorderly conduct and trespassing after allegedly getting into a dispute with the crew of a yacht.

A brief snippet of what happened at Travis Scott's Astroworld.



Video via ABC News.

A timeline of Travis Scott's controversies.

From allegedly encouraging fans to rush the stage at his concerts to being sued for inciting a crowd surge, join us as we take a deep dive into the rapper's troubled past and unravel the timeline of his misdeeds.