The difference between Travis Kelce and Joe Alwyn has never been clearer.

In a post-split interview with the Sunday Times, Alwyn said that while he understood "people's curiosity" about his relationship, he couldn't comprehend how his breakup had become so public.

"What is unusual and abnormal in this situation is that, one week later, it's suddenly in the public domain and the outside world is able to weigh in," he stated.

The overwhelming feeling from this interview was one of resentment: Joe resented Taylor's fame and success.

The singer opened up about this dynamic in 'So Long, London', a song about feeling like an inconvenience to her partner — a reference many presumed to be about Alwyn.

"Holding tight to your quiet resentment," she sang. "When you're not sure if he wants to be there."

Fans have long suspected that Swift had planned to marry Alwyn. In the same song, she sang about wanting to marry someone but this feeling wasn't reciprocated. "You swore that you loved me, but where were the clues? I died on the altar waitin' for the proof."