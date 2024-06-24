The difference between Travis Kelce and Joe Alwyn has never been clearer.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have done it again.
As if their romance couldn't get any more Hollywood, Travis has appeared on stage at Taylor's latest Eras Tour show in London. Almost a year on from their first meeting, Kelce made a cameo in Swift's third Wembley Stadium show during the 'I Can Do It With a Broken Heart' introduction.
The NFL star wore a top hat and dapper three-piece suit, along with Swift's other backup dancers, as he pretended to do his girlfriend's makeup and prepare her for her performance.
He even carried the pop star in his arms at one point. Okay, I'm blushing!
📹 | CLOSE UP and FULL video of Taylor and Travis on stage during ICDIWABH!!! 💘 pic.twitter.com/44gNcp20ld— The Eras Tour Singapore (@TSTheErasTourSG) June 23, 2024
