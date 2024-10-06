They always find a way to blame Taylor Swift.

Once again, Taylor Swift is to answer for what's going on with her boyfriend Travis Kelce — even when it comes to his own career, apparently. I know, make it make sense.

It's not the first time that Swift has been held accountable for things going on in her partner's life, and let's be real, it probably won't be the last. But this most recent accusation seems doubly absurd. This time, it seems they're also body shaming Travis Kelce for being happy and in love with his partner.

Source: Instagram/killatrav

In a recent episode of The Ryen Russillo Podcast, ESPN's Todd McShay brought up Kelce's recent performance in the NFL and — rather unnecessarily, in my humble opinion — also brought Swift into the conversation.

"Every show I watch, every pregame show, halftime show, postgame show, weekday show, every broadcast I watch for the last few weeks, it's like, 'Are we not allowed to say that he's out of shape?'" McShay began.

Referring to Kelce and Swift attending the US Open after a recent Chiefs' game, McShay voiced his disapproval of Kelce's off-field plans. You know, his personal life.