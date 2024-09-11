Five years ago, Travis Kelce's publicist told us he had set up multiple PR relationships.

It's a fun time to be a celebrity conspiracist right now.

Hot off the heels of a bizarre breakup contract between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce being mysteriously posted online, the couple have been flaunting their relationship like nobody's business: popping up for date nights, a wedding and the US Open.

The 'breakup contract' was branded with the letterhead for Kelce's PR representative, Full Scope Public Relations, which led the agency to vehemently deny the legitimacy of the document.

"These documents are entirely false and fabricated and were not created, issued or authorised by this agency," Full Scope PR said in a statement.

"We have engaged our legal team to initiate proceedings against the individuals or entities responsible for the unlawful and injurious forgery of documents."

Considering the document titled 'Comprehensive Media Plan for Travis Kelce's Public Relations Following Breakup with Taylor Swift' first popped up on Reddit, it's hardly surprising that this might not be a legit breakup contract.

But it got us thinking: does such a thing exist and do celebrities actually agree to PR relationships?

Listen to The Spill's hosts discuss Taylor and Travis' recent antics. Post continues after podcast.

In an episode of The Quicky from 2019, Gemma Bath investigated "PR romance or PR-mances" by speaking to umm, Travis Kelce's current publicist, Jack Ketosyan. Fancy that!

So what did this man have to say about PR romances? A lot, actually!

Ketosyan says he's set up two fauxmances before in order to get his clients extra press. "It was more of a mutual agreement between the agents," he said.

"We had a male who had a movie coming out that was getting a lot of bad reviews. They wanted to take the negativity from the movie away and make it more about him so we found him a girl, a one-year deal. He finished off the press and a little bit after that they went their separate ways. She did not want to do a two-year deal."