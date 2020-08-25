The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Wednesday August 26.

366 quarantine guests moved from Sydney hotel.

NSW Police have worked through the night to relocate 366 people quarantined in a Sydney hotel to "more suitable" accommodation after it was found not to be complying with COVID-19 health and safety standards.

An audit of The Travelodge Hotel in Surry Hills in the city's east on Tuesday uncovered the deficiencies, with police making the decision to relocate the returned travellers to more suitable accommodation.

The relocation operation commenced yesterday afternoon and was expected to take about 12 hours.

On Tuesday night, the NSW Education Department announced three Sydney schools would be closed on Wednesday due to possible cases of COVID-19.

Riverstone High School, Wyndham College and Schofields Public School will all undergo cleaning while the coronavirus tests for the students concerned are processed.

NSW Health has also issued an alert for the City Tattersalls Fitness Centre on Pitt Street in the Sydney CBD after two attendees - a gym member and a contractor - tested positive to COVID-19.

The department advised any customer who visited the Apple and Kmart stores in Sydney's Broadway Shopping Centre on Saturday 22 August between 3.30pm and 5pm to monitor for symptoms, after a customer who visited the stores tested positive for COVID-19.

The NSW government is considering easing travel restrictions for residents on the NSW-Victoria border from 2.5 to 50km.

Only three new COVID-19 cases were detected in the state yesterday, including one returned traveller in hotel quarantine and two close contacts of previously known cases.

Woman who smuggled herself from Vic to WA gets six months jail sentence.

A woman who dodged quarantine by smuggling herself into the back of a truck and travelling from Victoria to WA has been sentenced to six months jail.