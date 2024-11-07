'I just took my toddler and baby to Hong Kong. Here's why I'm recommending it to every parent.'

When it comes to holidays with kids, trying something new is always going to be a risk. If you're anything like our family, you only really get one chance to go away together a year, and the prospect of wasting a trip on a destination that isn't right for your family is, well frankly, it's terrifying.

Which is why as a recent convert to Hong Kong as a family travel destination, I simply can't shut up about why I think every family with young kids should plan their next trip there, too.

Here is every reason it's worth booking your next trip there.

It's easy to get around.

This is such a big one for parents of young kids and was one of the major items on my checklist when planning the trip. I'd already decided I didn't want the kind of holiday where we parked in one place for a week, but a commitment to exploring a new city and actually getting an 11-month-old and a three-year-old out and about are two very different things.

To make sure we could take in as many sights and sounds as possible, we stayed in three different hotels across six nights, which isn't as crazy as it sounds: Hong Kong is such a manageable size, the furthest we travelled between hotels was a 35-minute taxi ride.