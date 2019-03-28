'I've taken 30 flights with my twins. Here are my 12 tried and tested tips for surviving.'

Let me cut right to the chase: travelling with twins sucks.

Sure, being a parent to twins is the greatest blessing in the blah blah blah blah. But it’s also really damn difficult. And when you take that already difficult job and transport it 38,000 feet into the air, well, it can be quite stress-inducing for everyone involved.

All that said, it’s not 100 per cent impossible to make it an entire long-haul flight without a breakdown. And while it did take me roughly 30 flights (yes, I’ve been on that many flights with my twins), I feel like I have finally mastered the art of taking tiny humans on long-haul excursions.

Now you can benefit from my fails too. Here are my top 12 tips to surviving long-haul flights with twins:

Sean Szeps chats surviving long haul flights with his twin babies on our podcast, The Baby Bubble. It can be done, you just need to know how.

1. The younger the better.

Contrary to popular opinion and folklore, travelling with babies is actually much easier than travelling with toddlers. Why? They basically just sleep and can’t move yet. So if you’re trying to visit your parents after the birth, I’d suggest you go sooner rather than later.

2. Check the regulations of travelling with twins BEFORE you book your flight.

The rules will vary by each airline, so keep the following potential issues in mind:

Some airlines require that each baby travel with one adults, making it difficult if you’re raising the twins alone.

Most carriers will only allow one lap infant per row, so they may force you to sit separately from your partner.

Lap infants are not always given their own carry-ons, so be prepared to make some extra room in your bag.

Babies need their own paperwork to fly, so bring a birth certificate, a medical release form (seven to 14-days-old) and a password/visa if travelling internationally.

If you’re flying internationally with twins under two, you’ll need to pay 10 per cent of the fare for the cabin in which the adult is travelling, plus taxes and fees.