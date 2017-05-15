Warning to parents: what you should know if your child is travelling with another surname.

Apparently, I could end up “embroiled in a child abduction case” with my own son just because he has a different surname.
A UK lawyer has warned that parents could become unknowingly involved in a kidnapping case or “be refused past check-in, or turned away at border control” if they fail to take the right documents with them.
It is estimated some 600,000 parents in the UK have been stopped or even turned away at border control.
Australian lawyer Hannah McKinnon, accredited family law specialist at Slater and Gordon, says the crackdown is to do with increased terrorism controls.
“As we see the whole world’s borders clamp down, these issues that weren’t an issue 10 years ago are obviously starting to be more common,” said Ms McKinnon.
English mum Hannah Marshall, 28, was travelling with her daughter Lilly when she was stopped at London’s Stansted Airport after a holiday in Denmark.
“While queuing I went to one desk with my daughter and my partner and his mum went to another desk for passport control,” she told Manchester Evening News (M.E.N).