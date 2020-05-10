Search
"Take me back!": 28 women share their top Aussie holiday spots so you can go there too (soon).

Raise your hand if you’re keen for a holiday? Same.

Thanks to coronavirus, many of us have had to cancel or postpone international and local travel plans in 2020. It really bloody sucks, but in some good news, it looks like domestic travel could be possible in the second half of this year.

What does that mean? Well, fingers crossed everything goes well rolling out the three-step plan to make Australia COVIDSafe, you would be allowed to holiday anywhere in Australia as early as July.

WATCH: Here’s what each of the horoscopes will be like at the airport when travel is safe again, is yours accurate? Post continues after video.

Even though travelling overseas won’t be an option until at least 2021, the idea of travelling beyond our neighbourhood supermarket has us terribly excited. Economists are also excited by the prospect of how injecting millions into our local tourism industries would help boost our post-coronavirus economy.

It’s the perfect excuse to plan a socially distanced Aussie holiday, whether it be in your own state or across state boarders.

And if you’re after ideas, we asked our Mamamia community for their favourite places and hidden gems to travel locally so you can go there too (soon).

1. Litchfield National Park, NT.

“Even in winter, you can go swimming in incredible natural rock pools (still warm but not as crowded). It blew my mind.” – Jen.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Litchfield National Park (@litchfieldnationalpark) on

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Litchfield National Park (@litchfieldnationalpark) on

2. Nitmiluk National Park (formerly Katherine Gorge National Park), NT.

“This has to be the most magical place I’ve ever been. I did a road trip through the NT and a sunset boat cruise through the gorge was the highlight by far.” – Amy.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rob Alexander (@rdalexander_14) on

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Luke Cameron ???? (@lukemcameron) on

3. Larapinta Trail, NT.

“Best lunch spots and views. Would like to go back immediately.” – Rach.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jessica Holding (@pickupyourcompass) on

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tara (@tara.m.douglas) on

4. East Coast Drive, Tasmania.

“My partner and I drove from Hobart all the way along the east coast of Tassie up to Launceston and back in four days, and that was taking our time! There are so many gorgeous beaches, hikes, waterfalls and local diaries and producers you can stop at along the way.” – Amy.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Celeste Boureille (@celesteboureille) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Discover Tasmania (@tasmania) on

5. Bruny Island, Tasmania.

“Boats. Beaches. Hikes. Wine. Gin. Cheese.” – Amy.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Discover Tasmania (@tasmania) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ana Caro Canepa (@mindfulcaro) on

6. McLaren Vale, SA.

“If you can’t decide between wine or beach, go here where you can do both.” – Helen.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by McLaren Vale (@mclaren_vale) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by McLaren Vale (@mclaren_vale) on

7. Fleurieu Peninsula, SA.

“Always the Fleurieu! Easy, cheap holiday from Adelaide and I always feel rejuvenated and rested when I come home.” – Loz.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fleurieu Peninsula (@officialfleurieupeninsula) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fleurieu Peninsula (@officialfleurieupeninsula) on

8. Robe, SA.

“Small, seaside town with stunning beaches. Perfect for a sleepy getaway.” – Lisa.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Robe South Australia (@robesouthaustralia) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ALEXIS TRIPODI (@alexistripodi) on

9. Wilsons Promontory National Park, Victoria.

“It’s the southernmost tip of mainland Australia and gee, it’s ridiculously beautiful.” – Hannah.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ૐ Isabella (@_isabella_x_) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Osteopathy + Yoga Instructor (@osteo.andi) on

10. Margaret River, WA.

“Do you like wine? Then you’ll like Margaret River.” – Jacqueline.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Origins (@theoriginsinspirations) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Black Cocky Wines (@blackcockywines) on

11. Lucky Bay, WA.

“I would go back here in a heartbeat.” – Amy.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wandering Family ???????? (@rileys_travels) on

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lancelot.drone (@lancelot.tintignies) on

12. Rottnest Island, WA.

“You have the ability to either walk, swim, ride around the island and there are COUNTLESS little hidden beaches and swim spots.” – Erin.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rottnest Island (@rottnestislandwa) on

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rottnest Island (@rottnestislandwa) on

13. Cable Beach, WA.

“We go here every year and it somehow gets more lovely each time.” – Meg.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Travelling Australia Fulltime (@bold_notold) on

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Atlas People Project(s) ???? (@atlaspeopleproject) on

14. Hyams Beach in Jervis Bay, NSW.

“I grew up going to Hyams Beach in Jervis Bay. It has the whitest sand I have ever seen and there is only one local store/cafe that serves unreal breakfast. I’ll be heading back to both as soon as possible.” – Charlotte.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LOVES_UNITED ☆ EARTH (@loves_united_earth) on

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by travel (@wonderfreak) on

15. Gerroa, NSW.

“If you’re a fan of the van life, take a road trip along the New South Wales South Coast highway and beach-hop down the coastline. You’ll come across super chill surf towns like Gerroa, Gerringong and Kiama, where you can stroll and swim all day, get supplies in town and set up camp for the night. My partner and I do this every year on Australia Day (and whenever we can get away for the weekend) in our campervan, Vinnie Van Go.” – Tamara.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Sunday Directive (@thesundaydirective) on

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Diana Watts (@suitcaseandsneakers) on

16. Mollymook, NSW.

“It’s so quiet and relaxing at Narrawallee/Mollymook.” – Lily.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Matt Codrington (@codringtonmatt) on

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gaze North Mollymook (@gazemollymook) on

17. Kangaroo Valley, NSW.

“Kangaroo Valley is the best for a winter escape. Wine, fires, antiques and bush walks. Lush.” – Jacqui.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kangaroo Valley Getaways (@kangaroo_valley_getaways) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kangaroo Valley Getaways (@kangaroo_valley_getaways) on

18. Bundeena, NSW.

A gorgeous little getaway tucked in the Royal National Park, south of Sydney. It’s a perfect weekend-escape if you’re keen to get into nature. There are incredible bushwalks and a beautiful beach.” – Bel.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by susana (@susana65) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aaron McKay (@aaronmckayphoto) on

19. Merimbula, NSW.

“Not so much a hidden gem, but it’s a favourite.” – Lauren.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Merimbula Tourism Inc. (@visitmerimbula) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jason (@turagan) on

20. Bowral, NSW.

“Bowral in the Southern Highlands is stunning. If you’re wanting a winter getaway with cold nights by the fire – head there.” – Charlie.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Book Shed At Elouera (@thebookshedbowral) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by T R A V I S B A L C K E (@travisbalcke) on

21. Diamond Beach, NSW.

“It’s up the north coast of NSW, such a hidden gem.” – Eleanor.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cleo Codrington (@cleocohen) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by New South Wales (@visitnsw) on

22. Byron Bay Hinterland, NSW.

“There are lovely little towns dotted through the hills behind Byron Bay, including Bangalow, Mullumbimby and Federal. Great cafes and pubs, weekend markets, antique shops and galleries, waterfalls, rainforest walks. And they’re only about 30 minutes from the beach at Byron.” – Belinda.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JORDANA LABI (@jordana.labi) on

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hinterland House (@hinterlandhouse_byronbay) on

23. Port Douglas, QLD.

“Port Douglas is nice and warm, and close to the Great Barrier Reef and so many other amazing places.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bianca Gerritsen (@worldbookings_) on

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Celebrant, Cairns Nth QLD (@creatingmoments_celebrant) on

24. Magnetic Island, QLD.

“Magnetic Island off Townsville is divine. Very laid back.” – Josie.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Magnetic Island Sea Kayaks (@magnetic.island.sea.kayaks) on

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by We Move Experience (@wemoveaustralia) on

25. Ellis Beach, QLD.

“Ellis Beach between Cairns and Port Douglas is heaven.” – Alexia.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lisa Wolff (@flighty_foodie) on

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chiho (@thousands_of_sails) on

26. Noosa Heads, QLD.

“I seriously can’t go past Noosa Heads. The food, the beaches, the shops and the chilled out atmosphere.” – Kate.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Marissa Knight Photography (@marissaknightphotography) on

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cristina Tirado Freixenet (@cristinatf) on

27. Macedon Ranges, VIC.

“I live here and even though it’s a tourist spot, I wouldn’t want to live anywhere else.” – Sara.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tiffany warner ????????Photographer (@tiffanywarnerphotography) on

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sky High Mount Franklin (@skyhighmtfranklin) on

28. Lorne, VIC.

“Stunning hikes, beautiful beaches and amazing cafes!” – Katie.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Justin Bò ???? (@trieusamduc) on

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chris Joseph (@joseph_2105) on

Feature image: Instagram/@wemoveaustralia and @lukemcameron.

Where is your favourite place to travel in Australia? We’d love to hear it, tell us in the comments below!

