"Take me back!": 28 women share their top Aussie holiday spots so you can go there too (soon).

Raise your hand if you’re keen for a holiday? Same.

Thanks to coronavirus, many of us have had to cancel or postpone international and local travel plans in 2020. It really bloody sucks, but in some good news, it looks like domestic travel could be possible in the second half of this year.

What does that mean? Well, fingers crossed everything goes well rolling out the three-step plan to make Australia COVIDSafe, you would be allowed to holiday anywhere in Australia as early as July.

Video by Mamamia

Even though travelling overseas won’t be an option until at least 2021, the idea of travelling beyond our neighbourhood supermarket has us terribly excited. Economists are also excited by the prospect of how injecting millions into our local tourism industries would help boost our post-coronavirus economy.

It’s the perfect excuse to plan a socially distanced Aussie holiday, whether it be in your own state or across state boarders.

And if you’re after ideas, we asked our Mamamia community for their favourite places and hidden gems to travel locally so you can go there too (soon).

1. Litchfield National Park, NT.

“Even in winter, you can go swimming in incredible natural rock pools (still warm but not as crowded). It blew my mind.” – Jen.