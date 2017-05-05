Getaway host Catriona Rowntree on the travel horror stories she couldn't share until now.

Long before 60 Minutes got in trouble overseas, the Getaway crew found themselves in a foreign jail.

To mark the show’s 25th anniversary (yes, it’s really been that long) hosts including presenter Catriona Rowntree have told the travel horror stories they couldn’t share until now.

According to Rowntree, who has presented on the show for 21 years, one such tale involved being locked up in Indonesia.

“The crew had their passports confiscated and the boys had to spend time in a jail cell before our fixer sorted things out,” she told news.com.au.

The 45 year old claimed she’s also been mugged “a couple of times” and was tear gassed when she was doing the “nativity trail” from Nazareth to Bethlehem about 15 years ago.

“I remember having to jump into the car and my sound guy going, ‘just drive!’ and just having to put my foot on the accelerator, all of us with stinging eyes,” she said.