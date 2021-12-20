The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Tuesday December 21.

Christmas stress as outbreak increases, pre-travel rush strains testing sites.

The NSW premier is striking a confident note in the lead up to Christmas by insisting the state will lead the country out of the pandemic despite the Omicron-fuelled surge in COVID-19 cases.

NSW Health is urging people to keep wearing masks indoors and a chorus of health experts is calling for a return to mask mandates indoors, as nervous people cancel or reconsider summer holiday travel plans.

But a week after mask requirements were removed for all but the highest risk settings, the premier Dominic Perrott says it's time for "personal responsibility".

"We are treating the people of our state like adults."

Meanwhile, there are long queues at testing facilities as people seek reassurance they won't be in isolation for Christmas and pharmacies and shops are running out of Rapid Antigen Tests.

NSW recorded 2501 COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours until 8pm on Sunday. There are 261 patients in hospital - up from 227 - and 33 people are in ICU, an increase of five.

Of the 33 people in ICU, 26 are unvaccinated.

Another long line of people awaiting COVID testing - opposite NSW Parliament. There were 144,368 COVID-19 tests reported to 8pm last night - that’s more than double the daily number that were being tested in early December. #Omicron pic.twitter.com/3hwGpwZkBY — Brenden Wood (@BrendenWood) December 20, 2021

Victoria is also struggling to meet surging pre-Christmas demand for COVID-19 testing, as long wait times and closures frustrate residents.

At least 10 testing sites across the city were temporarily shut at 9am on Monday after reaching capacity.

Victoria reported 1302 new COVID-19 cases and zero deaths on Monday - the state's first day without adding a COVID-related fatality since September 16.

A further 13 Omicron cases have been discovered, taking Victoria's total to 37. Of those infections, 23 were acquired overseas and 14 in Australia.