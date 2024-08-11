The true story behind M. Night Shyamalan and Josh Hartnett's new movie, Trap.

Whether you're yet to see Trap, the new M. Night Shyamalan movie starring quintessential '90s heart-throb Josh Harnett (still swooning, 26 years after The Faculty but anyway), or it's on your watch-list, you've probably heard a little rumour going around that it's based on a true story.

Which, if you've seen the trailer and know the premise, is... kind of wild. I mean, it's about a serial killer at a massive pop concert, which is, frankly, terrifying if true. Throw a little father-daughter outing into the mix and you start to hope this isn't based on factual events.

Well, prepare to have your hopes dashed, friend. Sigh.

What is Trap about?

Starring aforementioned total babe Hartnett as devoted #girldad Cooper, M. Night Shyamalan's latest thriller kicks off with the DILF respectable gentleman taking his teen daughter Riley (Ariel Donoghue), to see her favourite pop star, Lady Raven (played by Shyamalan's actual daughter, Saleka), live in concert.

It's giving Taylor Swift Eras Tour and we're all having happy mems (except for me, because I didn't get tickets, but ANYway).

Things quickly turn as Cooper realises the concert is actually a cover for a major police operation aimed at catching a notorious serial killer known as 'The Butcher'. And if you've seen the trailer, you'll already know perfectly well and this won't be a spoiler for you that (gasp!) Cooper is actually the killer they're after omgosh!

As we've all come to expect from Shyamalan, the film is packed with loads of suspense, unexpected twists, and a hugely gripping storyline — but the wildest part is that it's based on fact.

Well. Sort of.