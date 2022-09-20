'I'm transgender and a sex worker. I've been jailed multiple times simply for existing in public.'

The following is an excerpt from Nothing to Hide: Voices of Trans and Gender Diverse Australia - the first ever anthology of Australian trans and gender diverse writing.

Content warning: This post discusses physical and sexual abuse and could be distressing to some readers.

It is almost a cliché to say that life is a journey, but we are who we are based on a combination of our DNA and life events. Who is to say what combination made me, however, there are key events that have shaped me to this point, knowing that my journey will continue. The clash between nature and nurture was dramatically played out in my early years with my mother.

My mother taught me that a woman should always be financially independent and self-reliant. She never neglected her household duties and proved a woman can have it all if she is willing to fight for it. Like every kid, I threw tantrums about what I wanted to eat, where I wanted to go, and troubled her in every possible way. She made me compromise and spent quality time with me every day. My mother made many sacrifices for me, which I only realised much later in life. She worked so hard to ensure I had access to a better future. I still cannot imagine how she survived every day with just a few hours of sleep.

But being a mother is a tough job, and being a working mother is probably the toughest job in the world. There were times when she was the only breadwinner in our family because my papa fell really ill. Yet I never saw her complain about it. When I turned four, my papa sadly passed away and my mother toiled hard to make our family financially secure and gave me another reason to be proud of her. She stood her ground whenever life threw challenges at her, and always looked for solutions rather than lingering on problems. She taught me that every woman needs to be her strongest self during any adversity. Backing out or giving up is never an option.