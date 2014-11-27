lifestyle

How can this train pick up passengers without ever stopping?

Soon we will all be living in a mysterious futuristic universe, where food comes in capsules, hover-boards exist and TRAINS WON’T NEED TO STOP FOR US GET ON THEM.

The Chinese are developing a train that never needs to stop, and doesn’t include people chasing a moving carriage down the platform.

It’s actually really freaking clever, and when you see how it works, makes an awful lot of sense:

THE FUTURE IS (ALMOST) NOW.

[raw]

Like Mamamia Rogue on Facebook

Rogue is Mamamia’s space for fun, viral and random content, with everything from feminism to pop culture. We scour the internet so you don’t have to, and bring all the best bits back.

[/raw]

Tags:
Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

How To Handle Toxic Relatives

The Well

Madeleine West has a busy job, six kids & her skin is amazing

You Beauty

What Sarah Wilson Can't Live Without

Can't Live Without

Your Questions Answered

Hitched
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???