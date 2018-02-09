I saw an opportunity to help and to leverage my experience with an incredible product and cultural story of the bilum bags. Among Equals began a few years ago when all of my children had started school. I though this would be a perfect fit with the craziness of a young family and a lot of travelling with my husbands work. The best part of running your own business is that you can work to your own schedule.

How did you come up with the name?

I wanted the name to tell the story and to be the starting point of what my vision was and to catch the attention of the public.

Describe the staff/ownership structure of Among Equals.

I wouldn’t say there is a formal structure but more a collaboration between a few strong women across Papua New Guinea and Australia.

Did you require investment to start your business?

I was lucky enough to meet Caleb Jarvis who is the trade commissioner for Pacific Trade Invest. He has been integral in the set up through offering the initial funding to start and advice along the way.

What kind of advice did you get before you started and from who?

For Among Equals, the quote, “Alone we can do so little, together we can do so much” by Helen Keller rings true. There have been so many people who have helped, sometimes just a passing comment from a friend can start a beautiful avalanche of ideas.

There are a few key people who really lifted Among Equals into reality. Caleb who is the head of Pacific Trade Invest and Ruth Choulai who has been our main liaison with the weavers.

What’s the one bit of advice you would give yourself if you were starting again?

Take it slow. Learning how to deal with small community suppliers is key. Among Equals is not about scale but providing incomes for the women.

Scroll through to see some of our favourite Bilum Bags created by women in Papua New Guinea with Caroline Sherman. Images via Instagram. (Post continues after gallery…)