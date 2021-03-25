The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Friday March 26.

This post deals with sexual assault and might be triggering for some readers.



"Where have you been?" Prime Minister grilled on Brittany Higgins' reaction, Christian Porter and the women's march.

In his first major sit-down television interview since the issue of violence against women erupted after the allegation made by Brittany Higgins in February, Scott Morrison has been grilled by veteran journalist Tracy Grimshaw.

Morrison said he would be "very pleased" to meet with Brittany Higgins if she wishes, while admitting he has failed to fully grasp the problem of sexism before now.

Mr Morrison said he often heard statistics about violence against women but Ms Higgins' story had taken him "deeper into this issue" that he had appreciated before.

"Where have you been? Or maybe you're in a bubble, I don't know."



Tracy Grimshaw grilled Prime Minister Scott Morrison over claims he's doing everything he can to understand the outrage of Australian women. #9ACA https://t.co/HyQcopRHPV — A Current Affair (@ACurrentAffair9) March 25, 2021

The prime minister defended himself against the accusation that he is late to the issue of sexism, saying that while women "live with it every day", he has had different experiences.

He dug his heels in on his defence of Attorney-General Christian Porter, again labelling him "an innocent man" and rejecting the idea that he could instigate a non-criminal inquiry into a historical rape allegation about him.

"You have believed Christian Porter and Eric Abetz. The pattern here is women are always the liars. Brittany Higgins, Sue Hickey, Christian Porter's accuser," Grimshaw told him, to which he replied, "I don't agree with your assessment. In this country, people will make allegations and we have ways of dealing with it."

As Morrison tried to reiterate that "the police have decided that there is no further investigation," Grimshaw told him, "there has been no investigation Prime Minister. You have just believed him."