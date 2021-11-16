﻿Is it ever okay to track your kids? 21 women share their thoughts.

Our kids also use it to locate my husband or I. When they wake up late on a Sunday morning and we aren’t home, they can check where we are.

We wanted to know how other parents feel about using tracking apps such as Find My iPhone and Life360 to locate their kids.

Here's what they had to say:

"My kid isn’t old enough for me to have a desire to track her. But I would’ve been horrified if my parents tracked me and didn’t trust me to tell them what was happening or where I was going. But we have a pretty open family, and we talked about everything. Once we were adults (even when living at home), we had the freedom of being adults. We didn’t need to check in or tell our parents what we were doing."

"My fiancé and I recently turned on Find My iPhone for each other. It’s been handy when he’s been bike riding and on the phone to me and I can tell him where to go. We barely use it and it’s equal between us, but I can see how it could easily be used as a form of coercive control. In this day and age, I imagine we will have something similar set up when our daughter reaches an age that she’ll be alone. She’s two, so it's not something we’ve had to think about in detail yet."

"I would never track my husband and I've resisted tracking my kids. They need to feel I trust them and the world is mostly safe."

"We use it. I find it handy to check where my husband is in terms of what time he’s likely to get home from bike rides or work so I can plan what I’m doing. (We have young kids so I’m often waiting for him to get home so I can go out and do what I need to do). I have my kids' locations turned on for their iPads too. It's also turned on for my 12-year-old’s phone as he goes bike riding with friends. On a few occasions, he has run into some sort of trouble while bike riding and needed us to come get him."

"Yes, we all track each other. I find it most useful to know how long I can lie on the lounge before I need to start cooking tea. It's very handy to know where my 15-year-old son is. Not that I dont trust him, just bad things can happen. If there is a traffic accident, I can check where my kids are and know they are safe."

"I don't think I would have appreciated my parents tracking me. We just used to all leave notes for each other. If mum and dad left to go to the shops, they'd leave us a note. If I was staying at my boyfriend's place after uni, I'd leave a note. If we wanted follow-ups, we would just text. The only time I use tracking is when my friends are on Tinder dates with a new person for the first time, and they send me their location for safety reasons."