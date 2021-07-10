After giving birth to my baby, everything went smoothly. The next day he was rushed to surgery.

After trying to conceive for several years, we were over the moon when we finally found out we were pregnant and having a boy.

I was lucky enough to enjoy a relatively easy pregnancy, until towards the end when we found out that the placenta wasn’t functioning as well as it should be, meaning our baby boy was on the lower percentile.

To avoid any risks during the birth, my obstetrician recommended a caesarean at just under 38 weeks to ensure he could be delivered safely.

I was very nervous about some of the complications, but also excited in the lead up to the birth as I couldn’t wait to meet my baby boy.

I remember being in the operating room and the obstetrician saying, ‘You’re going to meet your baby boy in the next ten minutes’, and for the first time I started to relax.

Before I knew it, I could see his beautiful little face and hear his cry and a wave of relief washed over me.

After doing all the checks to confirm everything was normal, Joseph was in my arms and staring into my eyes. I just stared in amazement at how perfect he was.

Over the next 12 hours, things ran smoothly with him taking straight to the breast and feeding perfectly.

He was coughing up mucus, but I was told that was normal after a caesarean, as it doesn’t get pushed out of their lungs as it does in a vaginal birth.

I spent most of the night holding him upright as it seemed to get worse after he fed, so despite not getting much sleep I was on cloud nine and so in love with my beautiful baby.

The next day the mucus didn’t seem to be clearing and the midwife took him to the special care nursery to investigate further.