The rise of 'toxic productivity' and 6 ways to deal with it, properly.

In 2020, nearly four in five Australians suffered from burnout, thanks in part to, you know, the pandemic.

As millions of workers moved to a work-from-home set-up, confusion and chaos fused and boundaries were blurred. One of the consequences was burnout.

In fact, the average worker's overtime increased from 236 hours to 436 hours in 2020, according to a global study commissioned by management app Asana.

Another study found that 70 per cent of people were working more hours at home than when in the physical office. This added up to about $98.6 billion worth of unpaid overtime for Australian workers.

So, yeah. Everyone is a bit tired.

One cause of burnout can be toxic productivity. This is when no amount of work is ever enough to ease your sense of guilt, so you have an unhealthy obsession with productivity.

"Most people think that if they create stress and overwhelm then it's going to fix something. And this is not about fixing something; It's about choosing something different," business mentor Simone Milasas tells Mamamia about the phenomenon.

Evidently, more and more people are suffering toxic productivity with work from home set ups.

"You've got to be aware of where you work from home, so you don't spill your work all over the place. So that you're not working in the kitchen, the dining room, the bedroom and everywhere, then all of a sudden the whole entire house becomes a workplace."

Here are her six tips for ending the cycle of toxic productivity.

1. Ask yourself if you're in a toxic cycle of trying to prove your worth.