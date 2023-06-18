This week, Dean McDermott posted that he and Tori Spelling were splitting. Then he deleted the post.

For the past 18 years, Tori Spelling and her husband Dean McDermott have been together. But it appears their relationship is either coming to an end or on rocky grounds.

Over the weekend, McDermott shared a post on Instagram, saying he and his wife Spelling were breaking up.

"It's with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and five amazing children, that Tori Spelling and I have decided to go our separate ways and start a new journey of our own," he began the statement.

"We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time. We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this."

But only a few short hours after the post was made, it mysteriously was archived.

The post was made in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Representatives for both Spelling and McDermott have so far not responded to PEOPLE's request for comment, or further confirmed the news.