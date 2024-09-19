The 10 nail trends you'll be seeing everywhere this spring.

Whoever says getting a manicure is a relaxing task clearly hasn't spent 10 minutes panic-flipping through a heavy keychain of acrylic swatches trying to decide whether to settle on one of the 50 shades of red in front of them or one of the full-on artistic masterpieces they have saved on Pinterest.

And that's not even to mention having to decide between getting SNS, gel, Bio Sculpture, BIAB or natural.

But if the thought of giving your nails a refresh in time for spring is already stressing you out, you'll be glad to know we've got your back.

Fresha — the world's top beauty and wellness booking marketplace — heavily analysed Pinterest Australasia nail statistics to find out exactly what colours and patterns were trending and emerging in time for the warmer months.

So, what can we expect to see?

To save you from your next panic session next time you hear the words "pick a colour", below are the top 10 nail trends predicted to be everywhere this season.

Save, screenshot and stress less.

Top 10 Spring Nail Trends of 2024.

Pastel ombre.

Image: Pinterest.