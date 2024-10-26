'I'm a luxury travel planner. These are the 10 best destinations you've never heard of.'

I'm a luxury travel planner for high-net-worth individuals.

I spend much of my time meticulously researching and visiting places that I think will suit the needs and requirements of my clients. I often get asked where, in my opinion, the best and most unusual destinations are — the ones that have few tourists and lots of privacy.

This is obviously very subjective, as it depends on what you like to do and see. But I've been lucky enough to visit some of the most amazing places in the world through my work with Portmanteau Travel. They're all rather off the beaten track, and you may very well not have heard of some of them! Here are my 'Top 10' destinations.

Fogo Island, Canada.

Stunningly rugged and windswept, Fogo Island is off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada, with a rich fishing and cultural heritage.

Amazingly, it is the only place in the world that has seven distinct seasons: Winter, Pack Ice, Spring, Trap Berth, Summer, Berry and Late Fall. With beautiful hiking trails, whale watching, rich folklore, charming communities, puffins and incredibly delicious dining, this is for the nature lovers.

There's skating and sledding, glaciers and icebergs, polar bears and seals, berry picking, fine dining and even boat trips in the few summer weeks.

Image: iStock.