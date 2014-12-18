The most popular baby names of the year are here.

Drum roll, please.

Everyone. It’s finally here. The definitive list of the most popular baby names of 2014. And we’re noticing some interesting trends.

Popular TV series have caused a boost in popularity in one of the hottest naming trends of the year, according to BabyCenter’s Top 100 Baby Names of 2014 list and survey.

Several “Orange Is the New Black” monikers skyrocketed in popularity since last year, including Galina, up 67 percent, Nicky, up 35 percent, and Piper, up 28 percent. “House of Cards” character names were also hot, including Frank, up 19 percent, and Claire, up 14 percent.

Television in general influenced many baby name decisions, BabyCenter found in a survey of families. Almost 20 percent of mums said they were inspired by TV-show characters and 16 percent looked to actors and actresses for baby name ideas.

“Destination names” are also big this year: Everest was up 70 percent for boys and 21 percent for girls, Verona was up 58 percent, and Bronx rose 34 percent.

The list is based on the names of more than 400,000 babies born this year to parents registered on the BabyCenter website.

