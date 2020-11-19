"Too full to f**k": 10 women on the pre-sex secret we've been keeping.

If you’ve been perusing the internet today, it’s likely you would have stumbled upon a somewhat viral article on The Cut talking about, well, whether it’s possible to be too physically full to… f**k.

Yep, it discusses less of the ~science~ behind the imposition and more about the gross, don’t-touch-me-with-a-barge-pole post-dinner feeling that the author regularly gets. And the potentially problematic statement that has captured a bucket load of attention was this:

“Sure, women can eat and then have sex. But they really can’t eat a lot. You know the saying ‘You can always make room for dessert’? Well, you can’t always make room for a d*ck. Especially if you’ve eaten dessert.”

While the article had a few questionable sentiments, it did get us thinking: How many hetero women are dealing with this?

Is it common that women are avoiding pudding on the premise that there may be a potential penis on the menu? Does everyone else go ham at an all-you-can-eat buffet knowing full well that it rules out a bonk later? Is it physically possible to be too full to fancy a f**k?

We asked these very questions to 10 hetero women. Find their candid answers right here.

Elouise.

If I had to choose between being full of food or full of d*ck, I know which one will always win. FOOD! It's ironic though because the times that you usually want to get jiggy with it (Christmas, birthdays etc.) are also the times you want to eat the most food...

Also, this is not about what you look like, this is just about feeling unwell and just wanting to nap after eating food.

Penny.

As a single lady who doesn't necessarily have sex on tap: if you've just eaten a massive meal out or a giant take away and then one of your 'friends' calls, you have to just roll with it. I've definitely had sex after eating entire pizzas.

Tania.

For my fiancé's birthday last year I booked a fancy restaurant in Sydney; we had 3 gorgeous courses including pasta and dessert. Then we went for a romantic stroll and headed home, where we proceeded to shower and go to sleep. The end. I think we put too much expectation on ourselves to get sexy after a romantic dinner. I no longer buy into that; I let it happen way more sporadically.