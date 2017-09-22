“Who in the hell are these people at the AFL who are telling the football public what they should do in their lives and who they should vote for in any political agenda — who are you?” Newman said on air.

“Who gives you the right to tell people and to put what people should do on the football?… You are nothing more than obsequious, fawning, sycophantic political whores. You have no right to get involved in political messages. Let people go to the football and do what they want to do: just watch the game.”

Co-hosts Eddie McGuire and Rebecca Maddern tried their best to diffuse the situation.

“Let me put a counter to you,” McGuire began. “There’s an old saying ‘if you don’t stand for something you stand for nothing’.

“What we have in our world at the moment, Sam, is a leadership vacuum with politicians who don’t do anything unless there’s a vote in it. We have media who are running agendas to get whatever they want. We’ve got churches have completely lost any credibility in what they stand for. But the AFL is an organisation that people do look to.

“… If you’re a 14 or 15-year-old and you’re gay, you can come to a football club and be a part of it,” he continued. “It’s just saying they are welcoming equality.”

Numerous other sporting organisations – including the ARU, the NRL, Cricket Australia and Football Federation Australia – have also declared their support for a ‘yes’ vote in the Australian Bureau of Statistics postal survey.

4. Trump makes up an African country and Namibians aren’t thrilled about it.

The trouble with President Trump’s first official remarks on African development?Nambia does not exist https://t.co/oQne8LYSgF pic.twitter.com/GfSoAUniSk — The Times of London (@thetimes) September 21, 2017

“Where’s Nambia” was the question puzzled Namibians were asking after hearing the news that US President Donald Trump had scrambled the southern African country’s name.

There was much mirth on social media in Namibia and internationally as users took to Twitter to make fun of Trump’s faux pas at a lunch with African leaders in New York on Wednesday.

“Nambia’s health system is increasingly self-sufficient,” he told the luncheon, though it was unclear whether he meant Gambia, Zambia, or Namibia.