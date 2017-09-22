1. Tony Abbott claims he’s was ‘headbutted’ by a supporter of marriage equality.
Tony Abbott: Former Australian PM says gay marriage campaigner headbutted him https://t.co/rQ5XNE9Txu
— Sky News (@SkyNews) September 21, 2017
Former prime minister Tony Abbott says he’s been headbutted by a same-sex marriage supporter in Hobart.
Mr Abbott said he was walking towards his hotel when he was approached by a man on Thursday afternoon.
“A fellow sung out at me, ‘Hey Tony.’ I turned around. There was a chap wearing a vote Yes badge,” Mr Abbott told 3AW radio, AAP reports.
“He says I want to shake your hand. I went over to shake his hand then he headbutted me. He wasn’t very good at it I’ve got to say, but he did make contact. The only damage was a very, very slightly swollen lip.”
A staffer from Mr Abbott’s office tussled with the man before he ran off “swearing his head off”.
“It’s just a reminder of how ugly this debate is getting,” Mr Abbott said.
Abbott has been in Tasmania lunching with campaigners opposed to gay marriage this week, including Liberal Party colleague Eric Abetz.
2. “Someone knows something”: Sisters plead for information about missing sister Allecha Boyd.
Search continues for missing Wagga Wagga woman Allecha Boyd https://t.co/O11UrXqd8V #SydneyNews pic.twitter.com/bovxQBpycp
— Breaking News Sydney (@SydneyBrk) September 20, 2017