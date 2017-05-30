If you love pimple popping, it's time you watch a tonsil stone extraction.

For approximately 12 months, I’ve kept my addiction to watching people extract their tonsil stones on YouTube on the down low.

I refrain from bringing it up over dinner, and have never told any romantic partners. It’s something I do in private, and to be honest, I’m not entirely proud of it.

But today – I’m ready to confess.

Watch the video playing above to see one of the largest tonsil stone extractions caught on film.

I first heard the term ‘tonsil stones’ while deep diving on a Reddit thread about the most revolting things the body does (… obviously) because that is my idea of a hip and happening Friday night.

I knew as soon as I read it, that I needed to know more.