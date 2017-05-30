Sylvia Jeffreys just showed us how to nail the biggest winter fashion trend.

Today Show presenter Sylvia Jeffreys knows how to have fun with her style.

Case in point? An outfit she pulled out this week.

“If you’re not matching your juice to your nails and your threads you’re not doing it right… right? I’m Ron Burgundy…? Happy Monday,” she captioned her Instagram snap.

While pointing out the coordination of her Scanlan Theodore blouse, manicure and morning juice was tongue in cheek, Jeffreys has actually given a nod (and nailed) winter’s biggest fashion trend – tonal dressing. Even better, it’s one anyone can do.

Hear us out.

Tonal or monochromatic dressing involves dressing head to toe in all one colour. (Yes, you can also just call it ‘wearing one colour’).

Far from boring, it’s simple, striking and a godsend for lazy dressers or those mornings where you roll out of bed late and have no time to put together a complete let alone street style-worthy outfit.

But it’s not just boring black or looking like you’re a toddler dressed by mum. The trick is to go for different shades (or “tones”) of the same colour to create an easy outfit that a) looks much more complex and b) much more expensive than it actually is.