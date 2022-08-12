The world's most unsolicited d*ck pic: Why everyone is talking about Tommy Lee.

If you were unfortunate enough to be scrolling through Instagram last night, then there's a good chance you would have been confronted by a VERY revealing image of Tommy Lee.

And by that I mean, he straight up shared a photo of his d*ck.

The 59-year-old Mötley Crüe drummer shared the unsolicited nude photo with his 1.5 million Instagram followers alongside the caption, "Ooooopppsss".

And despite Instagram's strict no-nudity policy and tendency to immediately remove photos of women's nipples (even through a shirt), the photo was allowed to stay up on the social media platform for hours - a hypocrisy many have been quick to call out.

Here's everything we know about the, uh, incident:

When was the photo taken down?

Lee's naked selfie was up on Instagram for over three hours before it was taken down.

During that time, thousands of people 'liked' and commented on the post, while others shared the image to Twitter questioning Instagram's delay in removing it.

why is tommy lee’s dick on his instagram and WHY ARE THE GUIDELINES IGNORING IT pic.twitter.com/hnf02M2bNp — kits austen (@anyasbarbie) August 11, 2022

Lee's wife, Brittany Furlan, also commented on the photo.

"OH MY GOD," the 35-year-old wrote, according to the New York Post.

Even dating app Grindr commented on the decision to share the photo on Instagram, writing, "Wrong app, babe."

It wasn't the first time the world has seen Lee's naked body.

The father-of-two featured in an infamous sex-tape with his ex-wife Pamela Anderson back in 1995.

How did the internet react?

After the initial wave of shock and (for some) amusement, many were quick to call out the social media platform's double standard for censoring women's bodies.