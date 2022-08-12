celebrity

The world's most unsolicited d*ck pic: Why everyone is talking about Tommy Lee.

If you were unfortunate enough to be scrolling through Instagram last night, then there's a good chance you would have been confronted by a VERY revealing image of Tommy Lee.

And by that I mean, he straight up shared a photo of his d*ck.  

The 59-year-old Mötley Crüe drummer shared the unsolicited nude photo with his 1.5 million Instagram followers alongside the caption, "Ooooopppsss". 

And despite Instagram's strict no-nudity policy and tendency to immediately remove photos of women's nipples (even through a shirt), the photo was allowed to stay up on the social media platform for hours - a hypocrisy many have been quick to call out. 

Image: [email protected]

Here's everything we know about the, uh, incident: 

When was the photo taken down? 

Lee's naked selfie was up on Instagram for over three hours before it was taken down.

During that time, thousands of people 'liked' and commented on the post, while others shared the image to Twitter questioning Instagram's delay in removing it. 

why is tommy lee’s dick on his instagram and WHY ARE THE GUIDELINES IGNORING IT pic.twitter.com/hnf02M2bNp

— kits austen (@anyasbarbie) August 11, 2022

Lee's wife, Brittany Furlan, also commented on the photo. 

"OH MY GOD," the 35-year-old wrote, according to the New York Post.

Even dating app Grindr commented on the decision to share the photo on Instagram, writing, "Wrong app, babe."

It wasn't the first time the world has seen Lee's naked body. 

The father-of-two featured in an infamous sex-tape with his ex-wife Pamela Anderson back in 1995.

How did the internet react? 

After the initial wave of shock and (for some) amusement, many were quick to call out the social media platform's double standard for censoring women's bodies.

Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

The World’s Most Unsolicited D*ck Pic

The Spill

Fifty Shades Of "Nobody Wants To Be Naked & Crying" Grey

CANCELLED
ADVERTISEMENT

According to Instagram, nude photos or videos are not allowed to be published. 

"We know that there are times when people might want to share nude images that are artistic or creative in nature, but for a variety of reasons, we don’t allow nudity on Instagram," they write in their community guidelines. 

"This includes photos, videos, and some digitally-created content that show sexual intercourse, genitals, and close-ups of fully-nude buttocks. It also includes some photos of female nipples, but photos in the context of breastfeeding, birth giving and after-birth moments, health relates situations... or an act of protest are allowed." 

Despite this, an image of Lee's entire member was allowed to not only be shared on the platform, but gain traction for hours before being taken down. 

Michelle Battersby, the co-founder of Sunroom, was one of the voices who pointed out the hypocrisy off this, questioning why men like Lee and Andrew Tate, who regularly shares his views on women, are able to share content while women are penalised for talking about "motherhoods, breasts [and] body positivity".

Image: [email protected]

ADVERTISEMENT

Others also criticised Instagram for policing women's bodies on the platform. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Has Tommy Lee said anything after positing the photo? 

No, he has not. 

However, he did share a suggestive Instagram post shortly after releasing his (now-deleted) nude selfie.

Instagram is also yet to release a statement at the time of reporting.  

Feature Image: [email protected]/[email protected]/Mamamia. 

Tags:
Resources
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Family
Work & Money