"The truth will come out." Tommy Fury has just spoken for the first time about his split from Molly Mae.

It's been two months since Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague — the internet's favourite reality TV couple — called it quits. Now, the man himself has spoken about it for the first time. And he's having none of the gossip.

Speaking to the Daily Mail UK, Tommy shared his side of the story and addressed the cheating allegations that were being thrown at him post-breakup.

The pair originally met on Love Island UK season 5 and left the villa with a relationship that had taken the internet by storm. They welcomed a baby girl into the family in January 2023, and in July that same year they announced their engagement via an adorable Instagram post.

However, by August 2024, the two had split. Molly-Mae shared the news in a statement posted online, writing, "Never in a million years did I think I'd ever have to write this. I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy's relationship has come to an end. You have all been a part of our journey and I feel it is right to share this with you all."

After news broke of their split, rumours immediately started swirling, claiming that Tommy had cheated or that Molly-Mae had ended things because of his excessive partying.