Bernard Tomic's departure from I'm A Celeb showed a conflicted, troubled man.

Tomic thanked Dr Brown for his words, but whether he registered that there was genuine concern being directed at him wasn't clear. He did however openly speak of struggling with his mental health at the jungle camp.

"As soon as I got there my mind was a bit twisted. And the more hours I spent in there, the more depressed I became. I had a bad year and didn't play that much tennis and I'm regretting my 2017 season," Tomic answered.

"I think coming here was the wrong move... And it wasn't about getting bitten by the snakes or jumping off the plane or the first time camping or the first time cliff trials, it was about me being depressed and thinking is it the right thing to do when I knew it wasn't. I had to get out of there. I had to leave and got to go back into training and doing what I do best because I just started recently."

But while Tomic says he left the show to concentrate on tennis, even over his saving grace he was conflicted. He curiously confirmed, repeatedly, that he "likes," but doesn't "love," the sport which made him a household name. Even his return to tennis feels like a search for a sense of comfort and peace not easily granted him.

"I like tennis a lot. I like it so much but I don't love it. I missed the whole last year and was disappointed with myself. And the last month and a half training, doing the right thing, playing and wing matches has given me the energy of where I need to be in my career," he told I'm A Celeb's hosts. "It was my fault and have to take it on the chest like a man and get back into training now."

The tennis champ may have walked away from the reality program without what he'd hoped to achieve - a better reputation, perhaps a little love from the public he'd thrown offside.

Instead, he showed us something else - a fragile man who appears genuinely troubled, genuinely unhappy, and is perhaps far more worthy of empathy than scorn.