Bernard Tomic's departure from I'm A Celeb showed a conflicted, troubled man.

As he took the stage to do his exit interview with Julia Morris and Dr Chris Brown – having quit after just three days on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here – Bernard Tomic seemed like a man who’d lost his bearings.
He discussed his regret at appearing on the show at all. He confessed he’d been feeling depressed, having negative thoughts that consumed him. He discussed being troubled by not playing tennis. He had to focus, he said, to get back in the game.
“I only got back into tennis the last month… I had the last year off and wasn’t really focusing. I think doubting myself before I came here. A couple of days before I was about to fly, I put negative thoughts into my brain and knew it wasn’t the right thing. I think it was my fault for coming and I only realised that after a couple of days here,” he told the hosts.
Dr Brown was sympathetic to the sportsman, admitting - with surprising sensitivity for a show that features celebrities eating offal and being bitten by snakes - that it appeared Tomic is struggling emotionally, and not just on the show, but in life.