Tom Holland is one of the world's top up-and-coming actors. He has dreams of giving it all up.

At the tender age of 25, Tom Holland has shot to a level of success many can only dream of.

The British actor is the face of a beloved superhero, has shared a screen with some of Hollywood's biggest names, and is set to appear in a new Spider-Man film alongside his girlfriend, Zendaya.

But despite his skyrocketing success, Holland has considered giving up the Spider-Man mask for good.

"Maybe it is time for me to move on. Maybe what’s best for Spider-Man is that they do a Miles Morales film," he shared in a cover story for GQ's Men of the Year issue.

"I have to take Peter Parker into account as well, because he is an important part of my life," he said, before adding, "If I’m playing Spider-Man after I’m 30, I’ve done something wrong."

And it's not just Spider-Man Holland's considered walking away from.

"I definitely don’t think I want to be an actor for the rest of my life," he said.

Instead, he'd be happy living life away from the spotlight.

"I’d be very content with just being a stay-at-home dad, and producing a film here and there," he added.

"Now as I’m getting a little bit older, I’m like, it’s good to have things to work for. Just don’t give 100 per cent of your energy towards it.

"I’m trying to live my life a little bit more freely."

Tom Holland's beginnings as an actor.

Before he was the face of Spider-Man, Tom Holland started off as a theatre kid growing up in Kingston upon Thames.

At the age of nine, he was at a dance class when a West End choreographer spotted him and suggested he should audition for Billy Elliot: The Musical. After practicing ballet for two years, Holland eventually landed the role of Billy.

He later took his skills from the stage to the screen, when he scored a role in the 2012 film The Impossible, alongside Ewan McGregor and Naomi Watts.

Next came a small role in TV series Wolf Hall and 2015 film In the Heart of the Sea.

Looking back, Holland credits his creativity to his mum, a photographer, and his father, a stand-up comedian and author.

"It’s nice to have a dad who’s been in the industry for probably over 30 years because he knows all the dos and don’ts and the ins and outs and stuff," he told Zendaya for Interview magazine.