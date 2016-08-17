Being the younger, evil brother of Chris Hemsworth was never going to be easy. But it seems dating one of the most photographed women in the world has hardly been a walk in the park for actor Tom Hiddleston either.

Taking part in a Facebook Live interview with the Hollywood Reporter earlier this week, 35-year-old Hiddleston – who plays Loki, the evil younger brother of Thor – was asked a series of questions about the recently released series The Night Manager and being a part of the hugely successful Marvel movie series.

Things were going well.

Hiddleston with Swift (left). Source: Taylor Swift / Instagram.

Hiddleston was full of passion and carrying the conversation oh so well.

But inevitably, as they were almost always guaranteed to, viewer questions rolled in about his relationship with Taylor Swift.

And boy oh boy was Hiddleston's response awkward.

"This summer has been a high profile one for you personally," the Facebook question began. "What have you learned about the culture of high profile celebrity?"

Taking a moment to shift in his chair, Hiddleston simply replied, "wow."