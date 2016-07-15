Tom Hiddleston has FINALLY talked about his romance with Taylor Swift.

After weeks of our Twitter and Facebook feeds being flooded with pictures of Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston kissing and cuddling all over the world, we finally have confirmation.

Yes, their relationship is already Instagram official, but we haven’t heard any news from the two most important players in this love game: Tom or Taylor.

It may have taken an Emmy nomination for it to happen, but Tom has finally opened up about their blossoming love.

"How best to put this?" Hiddelston told The Hollywood Reporter when asked about his new girlfriend.

"The truth is that Taylor Swift and I are together, and we're very happy. Thank you for asking."

He must have been feeling rather generous, adding in an extra statement for good measure.

"That's the truth. It's not a publicity stunt."

Wait, does that mean he didn't lose a bet and wore that 'I on the Fourth of July by choice?

