Tom Hardy has built a successful career in Hollywood. He's worried they might "take it away".

This post deal with drug and alcohol addiction, and could be triggering for some readers.



Tom Hardy knows he can undo everything he's worked so hard for in an instant.

Despite being sober since 2003, the actor - who's currently starring in the new Marvel blockbuster Venom: Let There Be Carnage - knows that one night of drinking could destroy it all.

"What I have is indiscriminate, like a bullet. If you are an alcoholic, that is what you are," Hardy told The Mirror in 2014.

"If I had four pints of lager and half a bottle of vodka, I could turn this room into an absolute f**king nightmare in about three minutes. I could destroy everything in my life I have worked so hard for."

Video via Columbia Pictures.

Before addiction and a redemption story, Hardy has described his childhood as "painfully middle class".

Tom Hardy grew up in South-West London and was the only son of Edward "Chips" Hardy, an advertising executive, and Anne Hardy, an artist. His rebellion started at an early age.

Hardy was 13 when he tried drugs and alcohol for the first time. According to The Mirror, he considered hallucinogens "fun and games".

At 15, he and a friend were caught joyriding in a stolen Mercedes with a gun; later explaining the only reason they didn't go to jail was because his friend was a British diplomat's son.

He was expelled from boarding school for stealing, and at 16, he tried crack cocaine - the drug which governed his life until his mid-20s.

"Before 25, for me, I don’t remember anything. I genuinely used to be a drinker. A proper one. I wasn’t playing around," he told The Interview.