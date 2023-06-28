Tom Hanks' niece just had a tantrum for the ages on reality TV and are you okay, ma'am?

If you've gone your whole life never thinking about Tom Hanks' niece, same. But today that's going to change.

The Castaway star's niece, Carly Reeves, just had a complete meltdown on reality TV. She was eliminated during the premiere of a US reality show Claim to Fame, a reality series that pits celebrity relatives against each other and the name of the game is for each contestant's famous family member to remain a secret.

“I don’t deserve this! I should have more camera time!” Reeves shouted after her identity was exposed.

The 39-year-old made quite the scene and I'm not completely convinced this person hasn't been possessed by a toddler who just placed second runner-up in a beauty pageant. Are you okay, ma'am?

Watch Carly Reeves' tantrum here. Post continues after video.



Video via Page Six.

Carly Reeves deserved her uncle's Oscar for that performance.

She was left enraged when her identity was revealed due to a clue that featured a park bench. The park bench was a nod to Forrest Gump, one of her uncle Tom Hanks' most iconic movies. “I should be here longer," she ranted after her elimination.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly after the incident, Carly reflected on her explosive response. "I was really upset. I think I overreacted a little bit, but I'm an emotional, very dramatic person," she said.

"I was really angry that I didn't get a chance to play as long as some of other contestants. I mean, there was no one to be angry at. I was just angry in general at myself, and at the fact that I was going home. And then that turned to complete despair and sadness.