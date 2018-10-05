Why Tom Cruise hasn't seen his daughter Suri in years.

From the moment Tom Cruise jumped on Oprah Winfrey’s couch in 2005, declaring his newfound and deep love for Katie Holmes, every movement of the couple’s lives attracted attention from the tabloid media. Being their daughter, Suri Cruise , who was born in April, 2006, became one of the most famous celebrity babies of the decade.

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, or TomKat as they were known at the time, were the picture-perfect couple of the noughties. The paparazzi never left them alone, and almost every photo that emerged of them had Suri in it, so often being carried by her father.

When the couple announced their divorce in 2012, rumours quickly circulated that Tom’s belief in the Church of Scientology played a significant role.

Katie converted to Scientology ahead of their wedding in 2006, but parted ways with the controversial religion after their divorce.

Since 2013, images of Tom with Suri have ceased to exist, whilst pictures of Katie with her daughter remain aplenty.

For many years, the celebrity-loving public have questioned why the actor has seemingly stopped all communication with Suri.