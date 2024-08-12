Before Katie Holmes and Nicole Kidman, Tom Cruise had another wife. She refuses to talk about him.

Tom Cruise has built a reputation for himself as an enigma. Though his ties with Scientology are well known, he rarely addresses it publicly, and his personal life remains largely private.

This wasn't always the case. In the past, his relationships with Nicole Kidman, Cher, and Katie Holmes frequently made headlines. Even now, those past relationships often resurface in discussions about Cruise's love life.

Yet, there's one significant figure who seems to have been overshadowed: Mimi Rogers.

Cruise and Rogers first crossed paths in 1985, though the details of their meeting are a bit murky. Speaking to Rolling Stone in 1986, Cruise said he met Rogers "at a dinner party about a year ago" but at the time, she was "dating a friend".

"I thought she was extremely bright," Cruise said.

Rogers on the other hand told Sun Sentinel that the two were introduced by mutual friends.

"I wasn't seeing anybody, he wasn't seeing anybody, and they thought, 'These people should be going out with somebody — let's see if they want to go out with each other,'" Rogers said. "And we said, 'Aw, what the heck. OK.'"