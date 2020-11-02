'The 6 things I've learned about going to the beach with 3 kids under 3.'

Remember those Saturdays when you'd roll out of bed mid-morning to be greeted by nothing but glorious sunshine and warm weather?

When your only worry was making sure you got to the beach in time to get a prime spot with your mates to bask in the beautiful Australian outdoors?

Before becoming a mum I used to think that once I had kids I'd spend most sunny days at the beach with my kids frolicking freely in the fresh water with the sand between my toes, eating ice creams and munching on some chilled watermelon.

The reality, after popping out three babies within 13 months, is far from that.

My beach days look more like herding ants and enough luggage for a four-week European holiday. And that's not including half the stuff I actually needed, but forgot.

Once I even attempted taking two toddlers and a baby to the beach solo just to prove I could do it, it turns out... I just couldn't. It took me a while to try again.

To my credit, I'm getting much savvier. I'm learning to get as prepared as possible before hitting the sand.

So, I've created some tips so parents can learn from my mistakes...

1. Pre-marinate your mini army.

Getting ready for the beach is a military operation. Rub that sunscreen in! Image: Tegan Natoli.