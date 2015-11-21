Saturday's news in under 5 minutes.

We’ve rounded up all the news you need to know today — so you don’t have to go searching.

1. Darwin soldier found guilty of raping female colleague.

A 23-year-old soldier has been found guilty of raping a female colleague at an Army barracks in September 2013.

Lane Muller was charged with having sexual intercourse with the woman without her consent at an event at Robertson Barracks in Darwin, ABC News reports.

He was accused of raping her after an event called a “dining-in” at the barracks, during which the victim had been “highly intoxicated” and vomiting, the court heard.

The woman was apparently overheard saying to Muller: “don’t come in … get out of my room”. He allegedly responded: “I’m not getting out”.

2. At least 21 killed in Mali rampage.

At least 21 people are dead following a shooting attack at Radisson Blu hotel in Mali, CNN reports.

The attack began around 7am on Friday, when two or three armed attackers exited at least one vehicle with diplomatic plates and entered the hotel before opening fire, according to UN peacekeeping spokesperson Olivier Saldago.

The attackers took 170 people hostage and killed at least 21.

By late Friday afternoon, Malian and UN security forces had escorted guests out of the Bamako hotel, but the attackers still were inside.

The hotel had been hosting diplomats, who were working on a peace process in the country, CNN reports.

3. Is the “antibiotic apocalypse” on its way?

A new gene has been discovered that allows bacteria to become resistant to antibiotics.

Prof Timothy Walsh from the University of Cardiff, who was involved in the study, told BBC News he believed the resistance would spread around the world.

“If MCR-1 becomes global, which is a case of when not if, and the gene aligns itself with other antibiotic resistance genes, which is inevitable, then we will have very likely reached the start of the post-antibiotic era,” he said.