For most of us, our morning routine involves hitting snooze, oversleeping, then madly rushing to get to work before our boss.

The exception to the rule? Morning people. The kind of folk that hear their alarm go off at 6:00am and jump straight out of bed ready to seize the day. Fortunately this rare species have shared their tried and tested tips…

1. Don’t sleep next to your phone.

It’s far too easy to hit snooze otherwise.

“I tried ​*everything*​, packing my bag, getting my clothes out, setting multiple alarms, envisioning my exercise routine. NOTHING,” says one early riser.

“Then I put my phone across the room and was up and getting dressed before my brain realised what happened.”

2. Don’t stay up all night watching Netflix.

“It sounds obvious but go to bed early. Waking will be easier if you’ve had a good night’s sleep.”

3. Feet first.

“Get your feet on the floor QUICKLY. You snooze, you lose!!”

4. Think of breakfast.

If there’s anything worth leaving your cozy donna cocoon for, it’s avocado on toast, right?

“There is nothing that gets me up faster than the thought of breakfast. If you take time out to ensure you can make a really satisfying ‘weekend’ breakfast on a regular day, you’ll be up before you even register you’re moving.” (Post continues after gallery.)

5. Don’t count down your sleep.

Woken up in the middle of the night? Resist the urge to check the time.

“It guarantees you’ll start to think ‘gaahh, I have to get up in xx amount of time’ then you won’t be able to go back to sleep, then you will go back to sleep, then you won’t want to wake up.”