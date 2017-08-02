Eight easy tips to ensure you have strong, healthy nails.

Strong and healthy nails are usually an indicator of a strong and healthy body: clean, resilient and growing steadily. As such, the opposite is also true: nails that are weak, easily chipped and not growing at all might be an indication of a vitamin deficiency or low immune system.

Bu fear not, there are plenty of ways to look after your nails and optimise nail health.

First up, Zinc.

The vitamin zinc is linked to healthy cell division. Healthy zinc levels can manifest in faster hair growth, optimum skin cell turnover and improve nail health, also.

White flecks in your nails and poor nail growth might be linked to a zinc deficiency. Supplements are an easy fix to have your nails growing rapidly, and healthily, once more.

Keep nails clean and dry.

Fungus can easily creep underneath the nail bed and cause an infection. This usually results in the nail appearing jagged, thickened, and white, yellow or brown in colour.

To avoid these infections, always keep nails clean and dry and wear sandals when showering in public bathrooms.