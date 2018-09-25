"Last night I went through my finances, and what I found was humiliating."

Hi.

If you’re the sort of person who gets really mad about other people’s incompetence at life, this is a warning that you should probably move along.

You’re not going to… like this. You’re going to start yelling and explaining to everyone in your immediate vicinity that THIS IS WHY MILLENNIALS CAN’T AFFORD HOUSES. “They have no sense of responsibility!” you will shout. “They’re financially illiterate, lazy and unable to effectively function in the real world.”

Yes, well, I agree. But to be honest, after recent events, I’m not in the mood to be yelled at so pls, if you’re here to shame me, go… elsewhere.

Ahem.

So, recently, I came to a startling realisation:

I have, like, no money.

When I login into my banking app, the figure is worryingly low. I pay for things like rent, food, parking fines, etc, but I don't have a particularly extravagant lifestyle. I don't go to fancy restaurants, I don't buy expensive clothes, I don't go to pricey events and I don't have a mortgage or a baby or a business.

So where is... literally all my money?

Mathematically, it doesn't make sense. I should have some money, I'm sure. But unfortunately I have a rare condition that prevents me from looking at my transaction history because it makes me feel physically/emotionally unwell. Such a shame.

Last night, however, I decided to confront my illness. It was time to go through my bank statements and work out why but also what but also how.

I got comfortable, logged on to my online banking, and oh HOLY NO.