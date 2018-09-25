"Last night I went through my finances, and what I found was humiliating."

Hi.
If you’re the sort of person who gets really mad about other people’s incompetence at life, this is a warning that you should probably move along.
You’re not going to… like this. You’re going to start yelling and explaining to everyone in your immediate vicinity that THIS IS WHY MILLENNIALS CAN’T AFFORD HOUSES. “They have no sense of responsibility!” you will shout. “They’re financially illiterate, lazy and unable to effectively function in the real world.”
Yes, well, I agree. But to be honest, after recent events, I’m not in the mood to be yelled at so pls, if you’re here to shame me, go… elsewhere.
Ahem.
So, recently, I came to a startling realisation:
I have, like, no money.
When I login into my banking app, the figure is worryingly low. I pay for things like rent, food, parking fines, etc, but I don't have a particularly extravagant lifestyle. I don't go to fancy restaurants, I don't buy expensive clothes, I don't go to pricey events and I don't have a mortgage or a baby or a business.
So where is... literally all my money?
Mathematically, it doesn't make sense. I should have some money, I'm sure. But unfortunately I have a rare condition that prevents me from looking at my transaction history because it makes me feel physically/emotionally unwell. Such a shame.
Last night, however, I decided to confront my illness. It was time to go through my bank statements and work out why but also what but also how.
I got comfortable, logged on to my online banking, and oh HOLY NO.
Top Comments
Pro-tip: When I sign up for these free trials, I always set a calendar entry to remind me to unsubscribe the day before they can begin charging me.
Brinkmanship. And I'm betting they feel that burn.
I signed up for the free, one week trial of the calendar service and set a two week reminder to cancel - I'll not make that mistake again
Who the hell would enter their credit card details into a website for a 'free trial'?
That said, I would share something that happened to me through FaceBook.
I clicked on one of those external links, you know, the dumb quizzes, "If you were a cat what kind of cat would you be?" type of thing.
I then received a text message saying that I had now subscribed to their service at a cost of only like $12 per month.
Thankfully the text contained a unsubscribe link, but they still got that first $12 off me, straight out of my phone bill. I chalked that one up to experience and now I never, ever click on those links.
And I can't even remember what kind of cat I am. Probably a fat lazy one :)