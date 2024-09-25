To nude or not to nude? A serious investigation.

The only nude I've ever sent was at 4:45 am on a Sunday, to a high school friend I haven't seen in real life for 15 years.

If we're going to get specific, I didn't actually send it - my four-year-old son, awake too early and being distracted by my phone in a demonstration of truly excellent parenting, was playing around with the filters on Instagram while I lay in bed, topless on my side, breastfeeding his four-month-old sister.

Before I had a chance to explain to him the laws around image-sharing and consent, a flash blinded me. I grabbed the phone from him in a panic to discover that he had sent the picture to my friend. Because it was taken and sent within Instagram, it disappeared as soon as she viewed it - which she did immediately, thanks to herself being awake and also feeding a newborn. I never got to see that nude - thank god - but my friend assured me, after saying how good it was to hear from me, that it was somewhat tasteful.

Yet I realise my dearth of nude-sending experience puts me in an ever-shrinking minority when it comes to the general population. US data suggests 77 per cent of people over the age of 19 have sent a nude photo. In Australia, a recent news.com.au survey found 45 per cent of Gen Z, and 40 per cent of Millennials, copped to sharing sexy pics.

