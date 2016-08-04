Ten tips that will make you an all-round funnier person. Seriously.

I know what you’re thinking.

“Who the hell are you to give me advice on how to be a funnier person? Are you even that funny? PROVE IT.”

To which I will respond: I am not claiming that I am especially funny. There is nothing more excruciating, and in fact, less funny, than the pressure to say something funny.

But what I lack in zingers, I make up for in RESEARCH. And there is nothing funnier than WikiHows explanation of how to be a funnier person. They even include SAMPLE JOKES such as:

“What happens to liars when they die?” Answer – “They lie still.”

No. Please God no. Image via Giphy.

That just…that isn’t even slightly funny.

Our first tip would be to never, ever, recycle a joke from WikiHow. In fact, I would broaden that to: read the entire WikiHow explanation, and then do absolutely none of those things. Ever.

So, throughout the course of my research, I asked for some pointers from my brothers and a few friends who I find particularly funny.

My brother said – and I quote – “First of all, don’t ever f*cking ask that question”.

Well, my dear sibling, it’s already too f*cking late. Here are the best tips for being an all-round funnier human being.

Don’t overthink it.

HA. This one is ironic given that you’re reading a goddamn list on how to be a funnier person. So we’ve all already failed on this one. But hear me out.

You know how you’re funniest when you’re around your family? Or close friends? Or a colleague who just really gets you?

Me making jokes in front of my grandpa. Image via Giphy.

You just nail it one joke after another, BAM, BAM, ZINGER, BOOM. Everyone is laughing and you think to yourself “Dayum gurl, you should really look into stand up comedy.”

Well, the reason that happens is because you’re not overthinking it. You’re not trying to impress anyone. You’ve fallen into an effortless stream of consciousness, and you’re not curating everything you say before you say it. There is nothing less funny than a line you’ve been ruminating on and dissecting for 13 minutes. You’re just far too late.

If you were born without ‘funny’, get really, really good at gifs.

So, we understand that not everyone is born with a sense of humour.