Just 8 ways to feel supremely cosy this winter.

Winter is my favourite season.

Don’t get me wrong... summer is great too, but when I think about my happiest self, it’s in my little inner city apartment, cosy and warm.

I love the winter fashion, the comfort food, and making my tiny abode feel like home. I’m pretty sure I’ve got this whole seasonal living thing down pat, so let me take you through my tips for feeling unbelievably cosy this winter.

1. Bake

Nothing says winter to me like a house that smells of the delicious treats you’ve just popped in the oven.

The humble chocolate chip cookie is my favourite, and this recipe is on high rotation in my home.

The scent of vanilla wafts through my apartment, and as soon as the timer goes off I take one fresh out off the tray, curl up and read a book.

This recipe is on high rotation. Image: Supplied.

2. Display your favourite memories

Home is whatever you make it, and when I’m in my apartment I want to be reminded of all the people I love.

I have photo frames all over the walls with photos of my family and friends, drawings they’ve done, tickets to shows we’ve been to and all the handwritten cards and notes I’ve been given over the years.

Not only will it make you feel nostalgic, but everyone that you invite over to your home will immediately have questions about the wonderful memories on the walls. Such a wholesome way to start conversations.

3. Warm, fresh soup

Growing up, my dad would make this delicious pumpkin soup when it started to get cold.