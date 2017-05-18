From a former waitress: There's a mistake you're making when you tip.

There are no two ways around it: tipping in Australia is bloody confusing.

In fact, new research from Open Table finds 80 per cent of us are feeling pretty clueless about what exactly we should be doing.

Your thought process at the end of a typical evening at a restaurant might go a little like this:

1. But but but it’s not an innate part of our culture.

2. And the food is expensive.

3. Heck, most people don’t like to tip.

4. I don’t like to tip.

5. … But, I feel rude not tipping.

6. I’m not an asshole.

7. OK, fine, I’ll cough up some dough.

8. Wait, how much? 5%? 10%? 20%?

9. Ah crap, I have no cash. OH WELL.

Alas, as you go to swipe your card, a dreaded question flashes up on the screen. It's imploring you to tip, because it's 2017 and there is no escape. "HOW MUCH?", the machine prods.

To make matters even more awkward, the restaurant manager bears down on you as you try to decide just how stingy you want to be.

So, it's perhaps without surprise that as a result of our increasingly cashless society, a lot of people these days are leaving tips electronically.

But as a former waitress, I can tell you there are bosses out there who don't treat tips as fairly as they should.